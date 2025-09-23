'OG' promises unmatched cinematic energy

“The last time I saw this kind of energy was during 'Kushi'… now I’m seeing it again for 'OG',” said Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

The film 'OG', eagerly awaited not just by Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s fans across the globe but also by cine lovers everywhere, is directed by Sujeeth and produced grandly under DVV Entertainments by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari. In this film, Pawan Kalyan roars powerfully as Ojas. Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Shriya Reddy, and Arjun Das play key roles, while Thaman has composed the music. From the beginning, 'OG' has carried massive expectations, and every piece of content released so far has only heightened them. Today, 'OG' stands as one of the most anticipated Indian films. The film is set for a worldwide grand release on September 25, 2025, with audiences eagerly waiting everywhere.

On Sunday evening, a grand pre-release event was held at LB Stadium, Hyderabad, amidst a thunderous fan gathering. Along with the cast and crew, many stalwarts from the film industry attended. Music director Thaman and his team lit up the crowd with a spectacular live performance. The highlight of the evening was Pawan Kalyan himself singing “Washi Yo Washi” live on stage, a song he recorded for the movie. The 'OG' trailer was also unveiled exclusively at the event, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Speaking at the event, Pawan Kalyan said:

“I’ve never attended an event like this in my film costumes before. For the first time, thanks to director Sujeeth, I came here in costume, and it’s only for the fans. 'Washi Yo Washi' is actually a Japanese haiku. In the film, the hero says to the villain: ‘You are unreachable in the skies, but I will bring you down to earth.’ Through this haiku, the song expresses how terrifying death can be when it comes with Ojas. I’m happy to have acted alongside Emraan Hashmi. Back in the day, his 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' was a rage. He’s an amazing actor.

Sujeeth is my hardcore fan. He once told me that during 'Johnny', he used to go around wearing a headband like mine. His obsession with cinema brought him here. After 'Saaho', Trivikram garu suggested to producer Danayya garu that I should do a film with Sujeeth, and that’s how we met. Sujeeth narrates very simply, but when he directs, his true brilliance comes out. This film doesn’t just have me as its star. It has two other stars: director Sujeeth and music director Thaman. Both of them worked with madness and passion. They went into a kind of trance for this film and pulled me into it too. Every aspect of this film will entertain you.

Cinematographers Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa delivered stunning visuals. Priyanka Mohan looks like a heroine straight out of the 80s. Though our portions together are brief, they’re very emotional, leaving you wishing life could really be that way. In such a short span, Sujeeth crafted a beautiful love story. Ravi Chandran’svisuals are like poetry on the silver screen.

So many people are waiting for this movie. The last time I witnessed this kind of energy was during 'Kushi'. And now I see the same energy again with 'OG'. Even though I left films for politics, I feel like you never left me. You gave me a future, and with the strength you gave me, I’m now fighting for the people. I’m a film lover at heart. When I’m in films, I think only about films, nothing else. When I’m in politics, I think only about politics, nothing else. While making a film, my only thought is to do justice to what the director wants.

I don’t know Japanese, but I learned it for this film. My special congratulations to Sujeeth’s direction team. If I had a team like this when I directed, maybe I wouldn’t have gone into politics. Thaman’s team also worked fantastically. The rap in this movie was performed by our Telugu guys. When a Telugu man roars, the skies thunder. Shriya Reddy is a wonderful actress — truly fierce. I promise I’ll work with her again in the future.”

Music director

Thaman said:

“Sujeeth hasn’t made 'OG' in an ordinary way. He’s going to show Power Star Pawan Kalyan exactly how we all dream of seeing him. He worked tirelessly for two years. This movie will definitely win your hearts.”

Actress Priyanka Arul Mohan said:

“I’ve never seen such a huge crowd before. I’ve never seen this much energy before. I’m so happy to see you all like this. 'OG' will double this energy when you watch it.” Actors Shriya Reddy, Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, and senior producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Y. Ravi Shankar, Kona Venkat, and others also attended, wishing 'OG' a grand success.