‘OG’ shooting update: Team wraps power-packed schedule in Mumbai

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s highly-anticipated Telugu movie, “They Call Him OG” which is popular as “OG,” directed by the young and talented filmmaker Sujeeth is in headlines once again. The movie’s expectations have skyrocketed after the release of a ground-breaking teaser.

The latest update is that the Mumbai shooting schedule, which lasted for two months, has successfully concluded, and the team is delighted with the results. Given Pawan Kalyan’s busy schedule in politics and with “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” the commencement of the next schedule might take some time as the actor’s involvement is necessary for the scene to be shot.

Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the lead role in this film, with Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, and others in significant roles. DVV Danayya, under the banner of DVV Entertainment, is producing this high-octane action drama featuring music composed by Thaman.







