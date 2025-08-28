‘OG’ strikes melodic gold with ‘Suvvi Suvvi’

After the roaring success of its first single, OG has shifted gears with its second track, “Suvvi Suvvi”, which is receiving a phenomenal response from music lovers. The soothing romantic number has already started trending, proving once again why S Thaman continues to dominate the music charts.

Composed by Thaman, sung soulfully by Shruthi Ranjani, and written by Kalyana Chakravarthi Tipirneni, the song unfolds as a tender love ballad with emotional depth. Unlike the high-energy first single, “Suvvi Suvvi” highlights Thaman’s mastery in crafting timeless melodies.

The visuals add to the song’s charm, showcasing the refreshing on-screen chemistry between Pawan Kalyan as Gambheera and Priyanka Arul Mohan as Kanmani. Their pairing has struck a chord with audiences, with Priyanka bringing grace and warmth to perfectly complement Pawan Kalyan’s enigmatic presence. Fans are already excited about the duo’s track in the film, calling it one of the highlights of OG.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, the film also features Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles. With Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC handling cinematography, and Navin Nooli on editing, OG is positioned as a grand cinematic spectacle.

Slated to release worldwide on September 25, 2025, OG is undoubtedly the most awaited Indian film of the year.