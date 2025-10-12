‘Oka ManchiPrema Katha’ set for OTT premiere

The upcoming emotional drama Oka ManchiPrema Katha is gearing up for its digital premiere on ETV Win from October 16. Directed by Akkineni Kutumba Rao, the film features a powerful ensemble including Rohini Hattangadi, Rohini Molleti, Samuthirakani, Himanshu Popuri, Soumya, and Ananya Nannapaneni. The film is produced by HimansuPopuri, with story, dialogues, and lyrics written by noted writer Volga. Lakshmi Soujanya serves as executive producer.

At the trailer launch held in Hyderabad, the team shared insights into the film’s emotional depth and social relevance. Actress Rohini Molleti expressed her joy in being part of a meaningful story, saying, “Volga Garu’s writing is powerful and sensitive. My character will surprise the audience. The film’s music moved me to tears.” She also appreciated director Kutumba Rao’s vision and thanked Samuthirakani for accepting the project immediately.

Veteran actress Rohini Hattangadi shared that she was instantly drawn to the script. “This story touched my heart. It reflects deep human emotions and today’s family values. I’m glad this movie has found a perfect platform in ETV Win,” she said.

Writer Volga revealed that the story originally began as a short story. “This film carries a message for today’s generation about relationships and responsibilities. The cast believed in its purpose, and that strengthened the film,” she added.

Director Akkineni Kutumba Rao described the film as emotionally engaging and thought-provoking. “People chase success but forget their parents and families. This film questions that mindset. It entertains without losing emotional depth,” he said.

Music director K.M. Radha Krishnan praised the film’s soul, calling it “a tribute to family values and human bonds.”

With strong content and heartfelt performances, Oka ManchiPrema Katha promises to be a meaningful cinematic experience for family audiences.