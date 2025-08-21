‘Oka Parvathi Iddaru Devadasulu’ producers allege Rs 2 Cr fraud, announce legal action

Tollywood producers K. Murali (Sharath Varma) and B. Anand Babu, the duo behind the upcoming film Oka Parvathi Iddaru Devadasulu, have come forward alleging a major case of fraud and betrayal involving their project.

Addressing the media, the producers revealed that they had invested ₹2 crores in the making of the film and borne all expenses. As repayment was not feasible, they stated that on September 12, 2024, the concerned individual voluntarily transferred all film rights, copyrights, and intellectual property rights in their names. With post-production and release work underway, the producers said they were shocked to discover their rights being infringed.

According to them, Ramakrishna Thota falsely claimed ownership of the film and published posters and titles in newspapers without their permission. “This is not only fraud and betrayal of trust but also a direct attack on our legal rights. Along with financial losses, our reputation has been severely damaged,” the producers expressed.

They further announced that they are preparing to file criminal cases against Ramakrishna Thota under IPC Sections 406 and 420 (criminal breach of trust and cheating), as well as under the Copyright Act, 1957.

“If the rights of genuine investors are not protected, the very foundation of the film industry will be shaken. This is a clear conspiracy against us, violating film rights,” they asserted. Urging the Producers’ Council to intervene, they demanded strict action from the government and police.

Seeking the support of the media, the producers emphasized that they will continue their fight until justice is served. “We will not step back until our rights are restored and accountability is ensured,” they declared firmly.