One ticket unsold at every screening ‘Adipurush;’ makers clarifies the reason

“Adipurush” starring Telugu star Prabhas in the lead is an upcoming pan-India film which is all set to release in theaters on June 16, 2023. The movie is based on Hindu epic Ramayana, and has Prabhas playing Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon playing Ram's wife Sita, Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan, Sunny Singh playing Lakshman and Devdatta Nage playing Hanuman.

As a part of the movie's promotions, the makers of “Adipurush” came with an unique thought. They have declared that all screenings of their movie will have one empty seat in the theaters screening them, and this is a lot of unsold tickets considering the movie is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

This raised a lot of eyebrows as to why the seats were being left unsold and a statement from the makers clarifies the reason. "Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theater screening ‘Adipurush’ will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama."

“Adipurush” is a production venture of T-series films and Retrophiles, and is being presented in Hindi by AA Films and Telugu by UV Creations, People Media Factory.