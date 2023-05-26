Oopirey, the third song from Siddharth, Divyansha Kaushik’s bilingual action romance Takkar launched

Siddharth, known for films like Bommarillu and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, is set to woo crowds in a refreshing avatar for his upcoming Tamil-Telugu action romance Takkar. Written and directed by Karthik G Krish, the film features Divyansha Kaushik as the female lead.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, in collaboration with People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and Passion Studios, Takkar releases in theatres on June 9. After hogging the limelight for the action-packed trailer, teaser and the two songs Kayyale and Pedhavulu Veedi Maunam, a new single from the film titled Oopirey was unveiled today.

Nivas K Prasanna composes the music for the film while Krishna Kanth is the sole lyricist. Abhay Jodhpurkar, Sanjana Kalmanje have crooned for the feel-good, soothing number Oopirey. ‘Sogasey Maa Veedhi Vaipu..Saradaga Saageney..Dishalemo Nannu Choosi..Kanu Geeteny,’ the opening lines express the protagonist’s fascination for his lady love in simple yet effective words.

The lyrics are full of metaphors from nature to convey the intensity of their romance. The terrific on-chemistry between the lead pair further contributes to its impact. The song has a certain surreal quality and grows on the listener gradually. The music of Takkar has already received an overwhelming response and added to the buzz surrounding the film.

Apart from Siddharth and Divyansha, Takkar boasts a talented ensemble cast including Abimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, and RJ Vigneshkanth in significant roles. Vanchinathan Murugesan handles the cinematography, and GA Gowtham takes charge of the editing. People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts have previously delivered noteworthy hits like Karthikeya 2 and Dhamaka, further raising expectations for the success of Takkar.

Casts: Siddharth, Divyansha, Abimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth.

Written and directed by Karthik G Krish

Cinematographer: Vanchinathan Murugesan

Editor: GA Gowtham

Art Direction: Udaya Kumar K

Stunts Choreography: Dinesh Kasi

Publicity Designs : 24AM

Teaser cut - Pradeep E Ragav

Producers: T G Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal

Co-producer: Vivek Kuchibhotla

Executive producer : Mayank Agarwal