'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' Movie Leaked: Full HD Movie Leaked On Movierulz, Telegram





Sundeep Kishan and Director Vi Anand have teamed up for a captivating science fiction fantasy thriller titled "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," which finally hit the screens on February 16 to rave reviews.

Starring Kavya Thapar and Varsha Bollamma in pivotal roles, the film has generated immense anticipation following the success of Vi Anand's previous ventures like 'Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada,' 'Okka Kshanam,' and 'Disco Raja.'

Synopsis:

"Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" follows a man's journey into the mysterious world of Bhairavakona in search of answers, only to find himself trapped with no way out.

Leaked Online:

Unfortunately, within just three hours of its theatrical release, the film became a victim of rampant piracy. Illegal websites swiftly copied the movie, spreading unauthorized content across the internet. This not only negatively impacted the filmmakers but also disappointed eager fans.

Cast:

The fantasy thriller stars Sundeep Kishan as Basava, alongside Kavya Thapar as 'Agraharam' Geetha, Varsha Bollamma as Bhoomi, and other talented actors such as Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu, P Ravi Shankar, and Vadivukkarasi in significant roles.

Crew:

Directed by Vi Anand and written by Bhanu Bogavarapu, with dialogues penned by Nandu Savirigana, the film is produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Hasya Movies banner, presented by Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainments. Chota K. Prasad and Raj Thota serve as the editor and cinematographer, respectively, while Shekar Chandra handles the music and background score.





DISCLAIMER: We condemn piracy in all its forms as it constitutes a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We urge viewers to refrain from engaging in or supporting piracy activities and to appreciate creative content through legal means















