‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ will be a career-defining film for Sundeep Kishan

The highly anticipated Telugu fantasy thriller, "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," starring Sundeep Kishan and directed by VI Anand, is generating significant buzz as it gears up for a global release on February 16. Produced by Rajesh Danda under the Comedy Movies banner and presented by Anil Sunkara on AK Entertainments, the film is poised to deliver a visual spectacle with its grand production scale.

Producer Rajesh Danda speaks about the film's origin, features, and expectations surrounding its release.

The idea for "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" emerged from the friendship between Sundeep Kishan, Rajesh Danda, and director VI Anand. Danda, who spent 12 years as a distributor, envisioned his debut production to be unique. VI Anand's narrative, promising a fresh and innovative storyline, instilled confidence in the team that their belief in crafting a film with new content in a new genre would resonate with the audience.

The fantasy thriller marks a milestone as the highest-budget film in Sundeep Kishan's career. Already achieving substantial success in terms of business, the team is optimistic about continuing their success streak, eyeing a hat-trick of hits. All premiere shows in popular single screens in Hyderabad are reported to be sold out, indicating high anticipation among the audience.

Set in the town of "Bhairavakona," the film promises a unique and thrilling experience in the fantasy thriller genre, unfolding unexpected events and adding an element of mystery. The storyline's connection to the missing pages in Garudapurana adds an intriguing layer. Boasting 47 minutes of impressive CG work, "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" promises a visually grand cinematic experience.

While the director hinted at a possible sequel, no concrete details about a follow-up have been revealed. Ideas for both a sequel and a prequel are being considered, reflecting the filmmakers' confidence in the narrative's potential for expansion.

The music, particularly the song "The Truth," has already gained attention, with music director Shekhar Chandra receiving praise for his work. The film's background score is also highlighted for its excellence.

Acknowledging Sundeep Kishan's dedication and hard work for the film, the producer expressed confidence that "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" will be a career-defining film for the actor and a significant success for the banner.

As expectations soar and premiere shows sell out, "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" is poised for a successful global release, aiming to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and visual extravaganza.