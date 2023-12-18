‘Operation Valentine’ first strike evokes patriotism amongst the audience

Sony Pictures International Production presents ‘Operation Valentine’, another patriotic adrenaline pumping thriller, after the successful film ‘Major,’ which was released last year. The motion teaser of the film, starring Mega Prince Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, which was released last week, kept audiences on the edge of their seats, yearning for more of the film.

Adding to the excitement, makers launched the teaser called ‘The First Strike’ of the film. The teaser of the film, which is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, gives goosebumps to all fans, giving them all the first glimpse of the much awaited Air Force action film, which is inspired by true events.

‘The First Strike’ showcases sensory spectacles with some strong dialogues from lead actor Varun Tej. The background music of Vande Matram evokes patriotism amongst the audience, making them eager to witness one of the biggest airstrikes ever. The story of the film revolves around the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation.

Inspired by true events, ‘Operation Valentine’ is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer, starring Varun Tej as Arjun Dev and ManushiChhillar essaying the role of a radar officer. The actress exudes fierceness as she embodies her character. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi on February 16, 2024.