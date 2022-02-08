Oscars 2022: Here Is The Full List Of Nominations Of These Prestigious Awards

The most-awaited nominations for the year 2022 of the prestigious 94th Academy Awards are announced shortly. The event was held today evening and the winners of the nominations were announced via a live stream by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. Well, the main winners will be announced in March, 2022 as The Oscars will be held on March 27th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



As it is all known that Suriya's Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' made their way to the 94th Academy nominations selection list but they failed to enter the list of the main nominations. But the good news is India's 'Writing With Fire' got nominated in the 'Best Documentary Feature' category!

True story - your Documentary Feature nominees are... #Oscar pic.twitter.com/wCvJ0Ao6Jr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Well, let us check out the full list of nominations…

Best Picture:

• Belfast

• CODA

• Don't Look Up

• Drive My Car

• Dune

• King Richard

• Licorice Pizza

• Nightmare Alley

• The Power of the Dog

• West Side Story

Best Director:

• Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

• Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

• Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

• Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

• Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Best Actress:



• Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

• Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

• Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

• Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

• Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor:



• Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

• Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

• Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)

• Will Smith (King Richard)

• Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress:



• Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

• Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

• Judi Dench (Belfast)

• Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

• Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor:



• Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

• Troy Kotsur (CODA)

• Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

• J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

• Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Original Screenplay:



• Belfast

• Don't Look Up

• King Richard

• Licorice Pizza

• The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay:



• CODA (Sian Heder)

• Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe)

• Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve)

• The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

• The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best International Feature:



• Japan, Drive My Car

• Denmark, Flee

• Italy, The Hand of God

• Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

• Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature:



• Encanto

• Flee

• Luca

• The Mitchells vs. The Machines

• Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score:



• Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

• Dune (Hans Zimmer)

• Encanto (Germaine Franco)

• Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

Best Original Song:



• Be Alive- Beyonce Darius Scott (King Richard)

• Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

• Down to Joy - Van Morrison (Belfast)

• No Time to Die - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die)

• Somehow You Do - Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Documentary Feature:



• Ascension

• Attica

• Flee

• Summer of Soul

• Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short:



• Audible

• Lead Me Home

• The Queen of Basketball

• Three Songs for Benazir

• When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short:



• Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

• The Dress

• The Long Goodbye

• On My Mind

• Please Hold

Best Animated Short:



• Affairs of the Art

• Bestia Boxballet

• Robin Robin

• The Windshield Wiper

Best Sound:



• Belfast

• Dune

• No Time to Die

• The Power of the Dog

• West Side Story

Best Production Design:



• Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette)

• Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

• The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

• The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

• West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen)

Best Cinematography:



• Dune (Greig Fraser)

• Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

• The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

• The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

• West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best Makeup And Hair:



• The Eyes of Tammy Faye

• House of Gucci

• Coming 2 America

• Cruella

• Dune

Best Costume Design:



• Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

• Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

• Dune (Jacqueline West)

• Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

• West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Film Editing:



• Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)

• Dune (Joe Walker)

• King Richard (Pamela Martin)

• The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

• Tick, Tick... Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

Best Visual Effects:



• Dune

• Free Guy

• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

• No Time to Die

• Spider-Man: No Way Home