Oscars 2022: Troy Kosture And Jenny Beavan Pour Their Heart Out Holding The Prestigious Award

The gala event of the 94th Academy Awards was held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. 'Dune' movie bagged the most awards of the night and the Best Actor award is won by Will Smith… All the winners were so happy receiving the 'Golden trophy' and poured their hearts out during their winning speech…



We have collated a few inspiring winning speeches for our readers… Take a look!

Troy Kostur – Best Actor In A Supporting Role

"This is our moment!" - @TroyKotsur, winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role pic.twitter.com/aLkiHsCuGk — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

"This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community, the disabled community. This is our moment".

Jenny Beavan - Best Costume Design For The Movie 'Cruella'

The Oscar for Best Costume Design goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZHHgjvAxi3 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

"The great thing about a film like 'Cruella' is that it does give a bit of fun and joy in these terrible times."

Encanto - Best Animated Feature

The Oscar for Best Animated Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8k8sJTtT37 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Yvett Merino, producer of 'Encanto', says, "I am so proud to be part of a film that puts beautiful diverse characters front and centre and people around the world are seeing themselves."

Ariana DeBose - Best Actress in a Supporting Role

The Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uFBNyTThG0 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

"To anybody who has ever questioned your identity or you find yourself or you find yourself living in the gray spaces… I promise you this. There is indeed a place for us".

Riz Ahmed - Best Live Action Short Film For 'The Long Goodbye' Movie

He bagged his first award and turned happy on the Oscars stage doling out… "In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no 'us' and 'them'. There's just 'us'. This is for everyone who feels like they don't belong. Anyone who feels like they're stuck in no man's land. You're not alone. We'll meet you there. That's where the future is. Peace."

Jessica Chastian - Best Actress in a Leading Role For The Eyes Of The Tammy Fame

The Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Yny0Mxj9Yr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

After holding the prestigious trophy, she turned happy and doled out, "In times like this, I think of Tammy, and am inspired by her radical acts of love. Love… unites us all in our desire to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life free of violence and terror."