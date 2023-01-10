Oscars 2023: Gangubai, The Kashmir Files, Kantara And Iravin Nizhal Are Also Eligible For Nomination Consideration

Earlier 'The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' has announced the list of 276 feature films from all over the world that are eligible for Oscars 2023 'Best Picture' nomination consideration. Off late, 'The Academy' has stated that the number has been upped to 301 films and thus blockbuster movies from India like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Iravin Nizhal and Kantara also joined RRR and The Last Film Show films.



Last year, the count was 276 and coming to 2020, it is 366 films… Well, the highest grosser of the year are Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Top Gun: Maverick movies.

Let us also check out the 301 movie list that are in for Oscars 2023 'Best Picture' nomination consideration:

A

• A Chiara

• The Adam Project

• After Yang

• Aftershock

• Aftersun

• Alice, Darling

• All My Friends Hate Me

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• All That Breathes

• All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

• All The Old Knives

• The Almond And The Seahorse

• Ambulance

• Amsterdam

• Anais In Love

• Anonymous Club

• Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

• Argentina, 1985

• Armageddon Time

• Athena

• The Automat

• Avatar: The Way Of Water

B

• Babylon

• Bad Axe

• The Bad Guys

• The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths

• The Batman

• Beast

• Beauty

• Beba

• Benediction

• Beyond The Neon

• Birdemic 3 - Sea Eagle

• Bitterbrush

• Black Adam

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• The Black Phone

• Blonde

• The Bob's Burgers Movie

• Bodies Bodies Bodies

• Bones And All

• Bootyology

• Breaking

• Breaking Bread

• Brian And Charles

• Broker

• Bros

• Bruiser

• Bullet Train

C

• Call Jane

• Carmen

• Catherine Called Birdy

• Causeway

• Cha Cha Real Smooth

• Charlotte

• Civil

• Claydream

• Close

• The Corridors Of Power

• Corsage

• Crimes Of The Future

• The Cursed

D

• DC League Of Super-Pets

• The Day You Found Me

• Dead For A Dollar

• Dear Zoe

• Death On The Nile

• Decision To Leave

• Descendant

• Devotion

• The Divine Protector-Master Salt Begins

• Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

• Dog

• Don't Worry Darling

• Downton Abbey: A New Era

• Drifting Home

E

• Eo

• Easter Sunday

• 18½

• Elvis

• Emancipation

• Emergency

• Emily

• Emily The Criminal

• Empire Of Light

• Enola Holmes 2

• The Eternal Daughter

• Eternal Spring

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Exiles

F

• The Fabelmans

• Facing Monsters

• Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

• Father Stu

• Fire Of Love

• Firebird

• Firestarter

• Fourth Of July

• Freedom On Fire: Ukraine's Fight For Freedom

• Funny Pages

G

• Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down

• Gamestop: Rise Of The Players

• Gangubai Kathiawadi

• Gigi & Nate

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• God's Country

• God's Creatures

• The Good House

• Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

• Good Night Oppy

• The Good Nurse

• Goodbye, Don Glees!

• The Gray Man

• The Greatest Beer Run Ever

• Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

H

• Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

• Halloween Ends

• Hékate

• Holy Spider

• Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

• Hunt

• Hustle

I

• I Love My Dad

• I Want To Thank The Academy

• I'll Find You

• In Her Hands

• Infinite Storm

• The Inspection

• Inu-Oh

• Iravin Nizhal

• Is That Black Enough For You?!?

• Isle Of Hope

• Italian Studies

J

• Jacir

• Jackass Forever

• The Janes

• Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

• A Jazzman's Blues

• Jungle Cry

• Jurassic World Dominion

K

• Kantara – A Legend

• The Kashmir Files

• Killing Me Softly With His Songs

L

• Lady Chatterley's Lover

• The Lady Makers

• Laleh

• Lamya's Poem

• Last Film Show

• Last Flight Home

• The Last Of The Winthrops

• Leave No Trace

• Let Me Be Me

• Lightyear

• Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be

• Living

• Look At Me: Xxxtentacion

• Loren & Rose

• The Lost City

• The Lost King

• Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues

• A Love Song

• Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power

• Luck

• Luckiest Girl Alive

• Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

M

• Mad God

• The Magic Flute

• Make A Wish

• A Man Called Otto

• Man Of God

• Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

• Marry Me

• Master

• Me Vasantrao

• Men

• The Menu

• Minions: The Rise Of Gru

• Mr. Harrigan's Phone

• Mr. Malcolm's List

• Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

• Montana Story

• Moonage Daydream

• Murina

• My Father's Dragon

• My Policeman

N

• Nanny

• Navalny

• Neptune Frost

• New Gods: Yang Jian

• Next Exit

• The Next Morning

• Nitram

• No Bears

• Nope

• The Northman

• Nothing Compares

• Nothing Lasts Forever

O

• Oink

• On The Come Up

• On The Count Of Three

• One Fine Morning

• The Outfit

P

• The Pale Blue Eye

• Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank

• Pearl

• Persuasion

• The Phantom Of The Open

• Pleasure

• Poker Face

• Project Iceman

• Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Q

The Quiet Girl

R

• RRR

• Raymond & Ray

• Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story

• Retrograde

• The Return Of Tanya Tucker - Featuring Brandi Carlile

• Return To Seoul

• Riotsville, Usa

• Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

• Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

• Run, Tiger Run!

S

• Saint Omer

• Salvatore: Shoemaker Of Dreams

• The School For Good And Evil

• Scream

• The Sea Beast

• 2nd Chance

• See How They Run

• Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

• "Sr."

• Sharp Stick

• She Said

• Sidney

• The Silent Twins

• Sirens

• 1660 Vine

• Slumberland

• Smile

• The Son

• Sonic The Hedgehog 2

• Souls In Transit

• The Sound Of Violet

• Spirited

• Spoiler Alert

• Stars At Noon

• Strange World

• Strawberry Mansion

• Stutz

• Summering

• Sundown

• Surviving Sex Trafficking

• The Swimmers

T

• Tár

• Ted K

• Tell It Like A Woman

• Terrifier 2

• The Territory

• Thirteen Lives

• 13: The Musical

• Thor: Love And Thunder

• The 355

• Three Minutes - A Lengthening

• Three Thousand Years Of Longing

• Ticket To Paradise

• Till

• To Leslie

• Tomorrow's Today

• Top Gun: Maverick

• A Tree Of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

• Triangle Of Sadness

• Turn Every Page – The Adventures Of Robert Caro And Robert Gottlieb

• Turning Red

• Tuzhyasathi Kahihi

• 2020 Chaos And Hope

• Tyson's Run

U

• The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

• Uncharted

• The Unredacted (Jihad Rehab)

V

• Vengeance

• Vikrant Rona

• Violent Night

• The Voice Of Dust And Ash

• The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari

W

• Wake Up

• We Are Art Through The Eyes Of Annalaura

• Wendell & Wild

• The Whale

• Where The Crawdads Sing

• White Noise

• Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

• Wildcat

• Windfall

• The Woman King

• Women Talking

• The Wonder

Y

• You Are Not My Mother

• You Resemble Me

• You Won't Be Alone

Hope all these Indian movies get listed in the final list of nominations…