OTT can never become a threat to television, says actress Gulki Joshi

The previous year has quite been a very dark year globally. But it's has proved quite eventful for the OTT platforms. There has been a huge spurlge in the digital zone and the entertainment grounds have become highly competitive. " The previous few months have really seen a magnanimous change in the terms the entertainment industry operates. And it has also led a different pattern of taste for the audience as the audience now wants to sit at home and watch at their home screens. But in my opinion every medium has their seperate set of audiences so is Television. So I firmly believe that OTT can never become a threat to television."



In the last one year, there has been such a shift as to how people are watching content,films, shows, webseries. Now the primary mode of watching any content is OTT. OTT has made the entertainment playground more competitive now.

"There is no denial that the the advent of OTT has not only benefited fresh talent but it has also helped existing actors to expand their horizons. But when it comes to Television versus OTT, there is no comparison. The way the television show is made, the story line, the backdrop is totally different and people enjoy it because of the way it is. There is no denial again that OTT has made it competitive so the makers have become very serious about what content they should put out. Because now the audience has so much to watch so every maker even in television is trying to bring out something out of the box. There is a large sector of audiences who enjoys television only. So I don't believe that in any sense, OTT will become a threat to television", she says.

"Currently I am shooting for Maddam Sir and I am enjoying every bit of the same. We all here on sets follow strict protocols for Covid19. I had also recently shoot for some of the OTT projects which are on the verge of release. I believe the year has been full of ups and downs, so I just hope everything goes well from now as the industry is restarting," saying she signs off.