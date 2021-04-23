OTT has been a real support for artistes in recent times: Gaurav S Bajaj

Actor Gaurav S Bajaj who is best known as Thakur Sher Singh in "Piya Rangrezz", was recently featured in a romantic music album song "Hawa Karda". Vocals of the song where given by singers Afsana Khan and Sahil Sharma. He has also been a part of several shows, including "Uttaran", "Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai Ajab Sa Risk Hai", "Meri Gudiya".



With the advent of OTT, he shares about his wish to work in web series and web films stating, "Web series is the new platform for all kind of artists. I'm really looking forward to work in web series. Infact, I have started preparing myself with lot of training and workshops during lockdown since you require a proper understanding and training when you go from one medium to another.

OTT has been a real support for artists in recent times. With so many portals making OTT content has not given opportunities not just to artist but to people who work behind the camera. OTT has been a game changer with the reach and also the content which is been showcased. It has helped in changing the mindset of society too." On talking about the kind of roles he wants to play, "I want to play primary character which falls into the lead or the graph of character when you have the primary cast.

But there's always a way and process. I'm very much open to start my Bollywood thing with a good primary cast to hold the character. I just want a chance to prove myself being given an opportunity and more than that the method I have followed I'm waiting to implement that and show the makers. I always look for challenging character which can take me out of my comfort zone."

On talking about with whom he wishes to work in Bollywood he says, "I would love to share the screen space with Alia Bhatt as I will get to learn a new process and craft. She has reached to Genx of performance level.

My observation towards her began from her film 'Raazi' and 'Gully Boy'. I mean the world she carries for a character is just beyond is so convincing. She drives into it completely and when you see her off-screen, be it in interviews and public appearance she is very calm and composed. That's what I really look forward to as an artist even I want to play versatile roles. So she is the one I'm really looking forward to work with. Usually, male actors look up to some male actors for aspiration. But I look up to her as a performer."















