OTT releases: A streaming guide

As October 2025 enters, Telugu cinema fans are in for an entertainment-packed ride with a host of films and series making their way to digital platforms. From blockbuster theatrical releases now premiering online to brand-new originals across platforms like ETV Win, Aha, Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV, and ZEE5, this week promises something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for youthful romance, psychological thrillers, or gripping dramas, here’s a detailed guide to all the Telugu OTT releases to watch this week.

Netflix

The Game: You Never Play Alone

Launching on October 1, 2025, this gripping thriller centers on a brilliant female game developer. Her life spirals out of control as she battles both digital and real-life harassment while challenging misogyny in her industry. The mix of social commentary and psychological suspense makes The Game a standout in Netflix’s October lineup.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Another highly anticipated Netflix release is Monster: The Ed Gein Story, part of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s anthology crime series. This chilling series delves into the life of Ed Gein, the notorious murderer and grave robber whose crimes inspired countless Hollywood villains. Premiering on October 1, 2025, the series is set to keep true-crime enthusiasts glued to their screens.

Amazon Prime Video

Madharaasi

After a successful theatrical journey, Madharaasi is premiering digitally on October 1, 2025. A psychological drama with high-octane action sequences, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan in a powerful role that has been widely praised. Viewers can now enjoy the film in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, along with the original Tamil version with subtitles.The intense storyline, coupled with riveting performances, makes Madharaasi one of the top picks of the week. For those who missed it on the big screen, this is the perfect chance to catch up from the comfort of home.

Play Dirty

Also joining Prime Video’s lineup is Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller inspired by Donald E. Westlake’s Parker book series. The film follows a master thief whose latest heist entangles him in a dangerous game against New York’s mobsters. With a star-studded cast led by Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, and Rosa Salazar, the film guarantees nail-biting suspense and high drama. Play Dirty begins streaming on October 1, 2025.

ETV Win

Little Hearts

One of the most anticipated digital premieres of the month is Little Hearts, Mouli’s refreshing romantic entertainer. The film, which hit theaters on September 5, 2025, turned into a blockbuster, striking a chord with Gen Z audiences. With its witty dialogues, breezy romance, and vibrant comedy, the film drew praise from both critics and moviegoers.The movie stars a young cast whose energetic performances added to the film’s youthful vibe. Interestingly, the digital rights were bagged by ETV Win even before the theatrical release, showcasing the platform’s growing interest in securing trending content early. Fans who missed the big-screen run can now stream Little Hearts on ETV Win starting October 1, 2025.

Sony LIV

13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms

On October 1, 2025, Sony LIV brings an inspiring coming-of-age story with 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms. Based on the life of Mohit Tyagi, the founder of ed-tech company Competishun, the film follows a successful venture capitalist who gives up his corporate career to help his IIT-JEE mentor build a startup.

The film highlights themes of mentorship, passion, and the courage to follow one’s heart, making it both motivational and deeply relatable to students and entrepreneurs alike.

ZEE5

Dakuaan Da Munda 3

Punjabi cinema lovers are in for a treat with Dakuaan Da Munda 3, premiering on ZEE5 from October 1, 2025. While the film originates in Punjabi, it comes with Telugu dubs and subtitles, giving local audiences access to its powerful story.

The film traces the life of Karma, a talented boxer whose Olympic dreams shatter after a tragic accident, leading him down the dark path of addiction. His emotional journey to rise again and reclaim his lost glory forms the heart of the narrative. With raw emotions and a strong message, Dakuaan Da Munda 3 is bound to resonate with audiences.

The fourth week of October 2025 offers a fantastic mix of romantic dramas, psychological thrillers, crime stories, biographical dramas, and inspirational tales across multiple OTT platforms. With films like Little Hearts, Junior, and

Madharaasi catering to mainstream Telugu audiences and shows like The Game and Monster appealing to global viewers, there’s truly something for everyone.

So, whether you’re in the mood for a light-hearted entertainer, a thought-provoking drama, or an edge-of-the-seat thriller, this week’s Telugu OTT releases have you covered.