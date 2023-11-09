Paavana Starrer 'Rudri' releases directly OTT on Nov 9

Bengaluru: The film 'Rudri', which has already received several international awards, is based on a true incident in North Karnataka and is releasing tomorrow on November 9. The film team said that they are releasing directly on 'Namma Flix Kannada OTT App' (NAMMAFLIX).

Pavana of Gombegala Love fame plays the lead role in this movie, directed by Badigera Devendra. Rudri has already participated in film festivals in India and abroad, including the Tagore International Film Festival. Seen the show there. It has also won several awards.

Rudri movie is a story of 90s. At that time, women still did not have the courage to claim violence against them. The director is going to tell the story of the exploitation of such a woman through Rudri.

This movie is produced by C R Manjunath and Sadhu Kokila has composed music for the movie. Ananya Bhatt has voiced the song. The team of many skilled artists including Sudha Prasanna is in the cast.







