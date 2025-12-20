‘Padhe Padhe’ from ‘Shambhala’ is a breezy melody

Aadi Sai Kumar’s upcoming supernatural thriller Shambhala: A Mystical World is steadily emerging as one of the most awaited Christmas releases, slated to hit theatres on December 25. Directed by Ugandhar Muni and produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner, the film has been generating strong buzz with every promotional update.

After the first single received an enthusiastic response, the makers have now unveiled the second song, Padhe Padhe, further elevating anticipation around the project. Composed by Sricharan Pakala, the track is a soothing, breezy melody that blends gentle orchestration with heartfelt emotions. Lyricist Kittu Vissupragada crafts poignant lines that mirror the protagonist’s longing to move on from the past and begin life anew with hope and resilience.

Singer Yamini Ghantasala adds depth to the song with her soulful and expressive rendition, making Padhe Padhe a track that resonates emotionally while complementing the film’s mystical undertone. The song visually highlights the emotional journey of the central characters and offers a glimpse into the film’s emotional core.

Archana Iyer plays the female lead opposite Aadi Sai Kumar, while Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Siva Karthik appear in key supporting roles. The film’s visuals are captured by cinematographer Praveen K Bangari, promising a rich and immersive cinematic experience.