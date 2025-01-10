Pani releases on Sony LIV on 16th January; Joju George’s directorial debut explores loyalty, justice and truth

What if everything you thought you knew was a lie? Joju George’s directorial debut, Pani, plunges viewers into a world where a single event shatters normal life, revealing hidden secrets, testing loyalties, and forcing its characters to confront their darkest fears. Will the truth emerge from the shadows, or will the price of revealing it destroy everything they hold dear? After a successful theatrical run, Pani is now all set to stream exclusively on Sony LIV from 16th January.

Talking about its release on OTT, Joju George said, “Pani goes beyond just uncovering hidden truths; it’s about exploring the cost of revealing them. It’s about family, loyalty, justice, and vengeance , where every decision carries a heavy price. This film is not only an action thriller but a deep reflection on the human psyche. We’re thrilled that after resonating with audiences in theaters, Pani will now reach an even wider audience on Sony LIV, allowing us to share this emotional journey with viewers everywhere.”

Alongside Joju George directing, writing and acting, the film stars Sagar Surya, Junaiz V. P., Bobby Kurian, Abhinaya, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, and Rinosh George in key roles. Produced by M. Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan under AD Studios, the cinematography is done by Venu ISC and Jinto George.

