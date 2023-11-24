  • Menu
Panja Vaishnav Tej's Aadikeshava Secures Exclusive Partnerships with OTT and TV Platforms

Panja Vaishnav Tejs Aadikeshava Secures Exclusive Partnerships with OTT and TV Platforms
Panja Vaishnav Tej and Sreeleela's much-anticipated love action drama, Aadikeshava, has finally hit the screens today. Making his directorial debut,...




Panja Vaishnav Tej and Sreeleela's much-anticipated love action drama, Aadikeshava, has finally hit the screens today. Making his directorial debut, Srikanth N Reddy has helmed this exciting project.

In a recent update, the movie has successfully secured its digital and satellite partners. Netflix has acquired the OTT rights, while Star Maa has secured the satellite rights at a competitive price.

Alongside the lead pair, Aadikeshava features an impressive cast including Joju George, Aparna Das, Sada, Suman, Radhika Sarathkumar, and others in pivotal roles. The musical score for this collaboration between Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas is crafted by the talented GV Prakash Kumar. Don't miss out on this cinematic experience that promises to be a perfect blend of love and action.

