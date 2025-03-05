Paoli Dam reflects on her journey from 'Hate Story' to 'Chhaad': We all evolve with time

Mumbai: Actress Paoli Dam will next be seen in the movie "Chhaad– The Terrace". During an exclusive interaction with IANS, she reflected on her journey from "Hate Story" to "Chhaad".

She told IANS, "I think we all evolve with time as human beings and the way you evolve also reflects in the work you do. The kind of characters and the kind of films which I have been wanting to do- I won't say that 100% I am happy with every project that I have done."

She added, "I have always wanted to do characters with whom I can relate, the characters which audience would be able to relate - not just larger than life or a misogyny film you are a part of - that was never my lookout - meaningful films and women of substance, it is what I have always loved portraying."

When asked what initially drew her to "Chhaad", she revealed, "The name Chhaad itself intrigued me to accept this project. Chhaad which means terrace in Bengali is a very favorite place of mine and I believe that anyone you ask will tell you- no, we don't like it, because the terrace is a place which is within the house, yet it is not a part of the house."

The primary cast of "Chhaad" also includes Arunoday 'Rahul' Banerjee and Rajnandini Paul, along with others.

Helmed by Indrani Chakrabarti, the film explores the protagonist, Mitra's relationship with the terrace. Mitra is perturbed with her marital responsibilities, she is a writer and a school teacher. Her identity issues start to trigger her when she is denied access to the terrace- her open space.

Up next, Paoli Dam will be a part of a Bengali action dark comedy-drama titled, “Bibi Payra”. Her lineup further includes a Hindi period web series.



