Papa movie trailer gets a grand launch

Kavin, Aparna Das, Monika Chinnakotla, Aishwarya, Bhagyaraj and VTV Ganesh in lead roles, Da..da.. Movie Blockbuster in Tamil, presented by S Ambeth Kumar, directed by Ganesha K Babu, now presented by Neeraja under Pan India Movies, JK Entertainments by M.S. Reddy as producer in telugu now releasing as Pa..Pa.. The trailer launch event of this movie was held grandly today by the hands of the blockbuster director Trinadharao Nakkina.

Director Trinadha Rao Nakkinagaru, the chief guest on this occasion, said : Normally, if they show the trailer of the movie, we come and talk and leave.. The writer and director of this movie Ganesh K Babu has written every scene very well. He took exactly what was written. I like his writing style very much.

Hero Kavin's characterization in both shades is very good. Producer MS Reddy said : Special thanks to block buster director Trinadha Rao Nakkina, who has directed films like Dhamaka and Nenu Local, who accepted our invitation and came to this trailer launch event even though he was very busy. In the past, we have come to you with a movie called Sahasham Cheyara Dimbhaka. Now we are coming to you with this pa..pa.. movie.