‘Paradha’ begins musical journey with chartbuster ‘MaaAndala Siri’

Director Praveen Kandregula, who garnered acclaim with his debut film Cinema Bandi, is back with his second venture, Paradha. Featuring a stellar cast including Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, and Sangeetha, the film has already generated buzz. Adding to the excitement, renowned filmmakers Raj and DK, known for The Family Man series, are backing the project. The film is being produced by Vijay Donkada under the Ananda Media banner in collaboration with Srinivasulu PV and Sridhar Makkuva.

With the first look poster, concept video, and teaser receiving a positive response, the makers have now kick-started musical promotions with the release of the song MaaAndala Siri.

Composed by star musician Gopi Sundar, the song is a melodious number enriched with captivating beats. Singers Sri Krishna and Ramya Behera have lent their voices, adding a soulful touch, while Vanamali’s meaningful lyrics enhance its charm. The visuals exude a rich cultural essence, and Anupama Parameswaran’s graceful dance moves serve as a major highlight. The song has already struck a chord with audiences, setting the stage for a successful album.

Paradha boasts an impressive technical team, with Mridul Sujith Sen handling cinematography, Dharmendra Kakarala as the editor, and Srinivas Kalinga serving as the art director. The film is shaping up to be an exciting cinematic experience for audiences.















