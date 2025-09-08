  • Menu
Param Sundari 10 Days Box Office Collection India and Worldwide

Highlights

Check out Param Sundari 10-day box office collection. India net ₹46 Cr, worldwide ₹71.75 Cr. See daily collections, occupancy, and highlights from major cities.

Param Sundari has had a strong 10-day run at the box office, earning an estimated ₹46 Cr India net and ₹71.75 Cr worldwide.

Day-wise India Net Collections:

Day 1: ₹7.25 Cr

Day 2: ₹9.25 Cr

Day 3: ₹10.25 Cr

Day 4: ₹3.25 Cr

Day 5: ₹4.25 Cr

Day 6: ₹2.85 Cr

Day 7: ₹2.65 Cr

Day 8: ₹1.75 Cr

Day 9: ₹2 Cr

Day 10: ₹2.5 Cr

Overall Collections (10 Days):

India Net: ₹46 Cr

India Gross: ₹55.20 Cr

Overseas: ₹16.55 Cr

Worldwide Total: ₹71.75 Cr

Occupancy on Day 10 (Hindi 2D):

Overall: 45.60%

Morning: 19.44%

Afternoon: 53.89%

Evening: 67.38%

Night: 41.70%

Highlights:

Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai showed the highest occupancy.

The film maintained steady performance throughout its first 10 days.

varun kevalParam Sundari has delivered a strong opening and mid-run performance, with consistent collections and good occupancy across major regions.

