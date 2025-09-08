Live
Param Sundari 10 Days Box Office Collection India and Worldwide
Check out Param Sundari 10-day box office collection. India net ₹46 Cr, worldwide ₹71.75 Cr. See daily collections, occupancy, and highlights from major cities.
Param Sundari has had a strong 10-day run at the box office, earning an estimated ₹46 Cr India net and ₹71.75 Cr worldwide.
Day-wise India Net Collections:
Day 1: ₹7.25 Cr
Day 2: ₹9.25 Cr
Day 3: ₹10.25 Cr
Day 4: ₹3.25 Cr
Day 5: ₹4.25 Cr
Day 6: ₹2.85 Cr
Day 7: ₹2.65 Cr
Day 8: ₹1.75 Cr
Day 9: ₹2 Cr
Day 10: ₹2.5 Cr
Overall Collections (10 Days):
India Net: ₹46 Cr
India Gross: ₹55.20 Cr
Overseas: ₹16.55 Cr
Worldwide Total: ₹71.75 Cr
Occupancy on Day 10 (Hindi 2D):
Overall: 45.60%
Morning: 19.44%
Afternoon: 53.89%
Evening: 67.38%
Night: 41.70%
Highlights:
Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai showed the highest occupancy.
The film maintained steady performance throughout its first 10 days.
varun kevalParam Sundari has delivered a strong opening and mid-run performance, with consistent collections and good occupancy across major regions.