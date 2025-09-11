Param Sundari Box Office Collection: 14 Days Total India Net ₹48.44 Cr

Param Sundari has performed steadily at the box office. In its first 13 days, the movie earned about ₹48.2 Cr India net.

Day 14 Collection:

On its 14th day, the movie added around ₹0.24 Cr in India.

Total Collections (14 Days):

India Net: ₹48.44 Cr

India Gross: Data not available

Worldwide: Data not available

Overseas: Data not available

Occupancy:

The movie had an overall 8.44% occupancy in Hindi theaters on Day 14.

Top Cities Occupancy:

Mumbai: 13%

NCR: 8%

Pune: 9%

Hyderabad: 10%

Chennai: 0%

Chandigarh: 12%

About the Movie:

Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Renji Panicker, Inayat Verma, and Siddhartha Shankar.

Actor Highlights: