‘Parasakthi’ locks Pongal 2026 release date

After the lukewarm response to Madharaasi, Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for his next big theatrical outing with Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The much-anticipated film will hit the big screens on January 14, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival. Featuring Sreeleela as the female lead, Parasakthi will have a pan-South release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film’s arrival comes just five days after Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, setting the stage for a massive festive clash at the box office.

Set in the 1960s, the movie explores the anti-Hindi imposition movement in Tamil Nadu, a politically charged period in the state’s history. Sivakarthikeyan plays a pivotal role in this socio-political drama, while Ravi Mohan has been roped in as the antagonist.

The supporting cast includes Rana Daggubati, Atharvaa, and Basil Joseph, adding more weight to the project. Backed by Aakash Baskaran under the Dawn Pictures banner, the film features music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, promising a powerful soundtrack to complement the narrative.

With Sudha Kongara’s storytelling, a strong ensemble, and a release timed for Pongal festivities, Parasakthi is already one of the most awaited films of 2026.