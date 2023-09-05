Live
Parineeti Chopra’s marriage: Date& venue locked for the biggest event
AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, said sources.
AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, said sources. The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, they added.
During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur. If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start from September 23. Also there are discussions that a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding.
Several film personalities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.
