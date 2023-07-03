  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan all set to make his Insta debut

Pawan Kalyan all set to make his Insta debut
Power Star Pawan Kalyan, the star actor, and political leader, will be seen next in the movies “Bro,” “OG,” “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” and “Hari Hara Veera Mallu.” All these movies are at various stages of production. Now, we have an exciting update for the fans of Pawan Kalyan.

Konidela Naga Babu, actor and brother of Pawan Kalyan, has officially confirmed that Pawan Kalyan will soon join Instagram to interact with his fans and followers. He shared the news on Instagram. However, Pawan Kalyan’s Instagram debut date is yet to be revealed.

