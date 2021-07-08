Pawan Kalyan and Dhanush to come up with the same story?

Pawan Kalyan recently tasted success with 'Vakeel Saab' under the direction of Venu Sriram also has a bunch of interesting projects in his pipeline and his next film with director Harish Shankar is one of them.

Pawan Kalyan also gave his nod to director Harish Shankar. Mythri movie makers is bankrolling this project and the makers have finalized the script.

According to the latest buzz, it seems like Harish Shankar has prepared an amazing script for the film which will also have a bunch of entertaining elements. The film will revolve around the flaws in the Indian education system. As Pawan Kalyan has never come up with such a concept, the fans are super excited to watch the film.

But now, another interesting update about Dhanush's upcoming film under the direction of Sekhar Kammula is doing rounds on the internet this project.

Rumors are rife that this movie will also revolve around the flaws of the Indian education system.

The fans are now super excited to see both the superstars coming up with the same concept. But we can expect that both the heroes will narrate the story in their own style.