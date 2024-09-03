Pawan Kalyan has a heart that loves intensely: Konidela Nagababu

In an exclusive interview with Hans India, Konidela Nagababu opens up about his brother, Pawan Kalyan, offering an intimate look into the personal and political life of the Jana Sena Party leader. Nagababu reflects on Pawan Kalyan’s deep love for his family, his unyielding commitment to social justice, and his intense spiritual journey. From his early passion for knowledge to his current role as Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan’s journey is one of dedication and sacrifice. Nagababu shares insights into the challenges and triumphs that define Pawan Kalyan, both as a beloved brother and a respected politician.

As the National General Secretary of the Jana Sena Party and Pawan Kalyan’s brother, what qualities do you admire most in him, both as a sibling and a politician?

As a brother, Kalyan babu has a heart that loves intensely. He has a deep love for everyone around him. This bond of love among us siblings stems from our mother’s influence. Even after we all got married and had children, the connection between us brothers and sisters remains strong and unshakeable. We frequently meet, and Kalyan babu continues to be the same loving person he has always been. However, he has one shortcoming—he doesn’t express his love openly. Our elder brother, Chiranjeevi, is also reserved in showing affection, but Kalyan babu is even more so. On the other hand, I’m more expressive in conveying my love to both of them.

As a politician, Kalyan babu is driven by an incredible passion for justice. He’s always been deeply concerned about why laws seem to favor the rich over the poor and why there’s so much injustice against marginalized communities. His commitment to these issues defines his political journey.

How did you feel about Pawan Kalyan’s victory?

Politics is not our primary means of livelihood; we don’t need to earn anything from it. The support we received from the people through our film careers has been immense. For us, entering politics was purely about serving the nation. Kalyan babu has always thought beyond personal gain. He questions why laws discriminate based on wealth and why the poor and women face so much injustice. His dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of these issues is what drives him.

Kalyan babu’s political journey began with Praja Rajyam, and through nearly two decades of hard work, he has now reached the position of Deputy Chief Minister. This is the realization of a dream we all shared. We entered politics to serve, and now we feel we have achieved that goal.

Pawan Kalyan is known for his passion for knowledge and politics. Can you tell us more about this aspect of him?

From a young age, Kalyan babu was always eager to learn. Even in school, he read extensively—newspapers, Indian history, and revolutionary books. By the time he was in 8th grade, he had already read books like “Takattu lo Bharata Desham” by Nani Balki and other national and international revolutionary literature, as well as autobiographies of great leaders. He would often compare the histories of different countries and was deeply affected by the injustices that had occurred and were still occurring. The film industry helped him reach a wider audience, allowing him to convey his ideologies through cinema. People started appreciating him more for his character than just his roles. Kalyan babu used his background in cinema as a stepping stone for his political career, and his fans admire him for his integrity and passion.

How is Pawan Kalyan managing the stress that comes with his political responsibilities?

Kalyan babu used to find solace in farming and reading, but since he stepped into the administrative side of politics, his schedule has become incredibly hectic. He’s so busy that he often skips meals. However, this is all new to him, and I believe that within six months, he’ll find a balance and be able to manage his time better. For instance, he was inspired by the Japanese book “Revolution with a Straw,” which led him to take up farming as a form of stress relief. It’s just a matter of time before he finds a rhythm that works for him.

What was your initial reaction when Pawan Kalyan entered politics? Did you offer him any advice?

When we first started Praja Rajyam, the three of us brothers were united in our vision. There were no differences of opinion, and we moved forward with genuine intentions. Kalyan babu was the President of Yuvarajyam, and even before that, he had initiated the Common Man Protection Force. He saw politics as the ideal platform to fulfill his vision, so he joined Praja Rajyam.

However, when Praja Rajyam eventually merged with Congress, Kalyan babu did not participate in that decision. He then decided to start his own party, the Jana Sena Party. Initially, I was saddened by his decision to start a new party because I knew how stressful politics could be. I had seen Chiranjeevi take on a lot of stress, and I didn’t want Kalyan babu to go through the same. Out of love for him, I didn’t want him to enter politics.

But when I saw the intensity of his social consciousness and the way he hosted that first Jana Sena meeting in 2014, my perspective changed. I realized that his commitment to social justice was something I couldn’t ignore. Since then, I’ve been fully supportive of his vision, and I try to help him manage the stress that comes with it.

Pawan Kalyan is known for his spiritual practices. Can you share more about this aspect of his life?

Our father was a deeply religious man, a devotee of Anjaneya and Lord Rama. This had a profound influence on all of us, especially Kalyan babu. From a young age, he was drawn to spiritual books and yogic practices. While we all followed certain spiritual practices, Kalyan babu was always more dedicated. Chiranjeevi also engaged in pujas and meditation, but Kalyan babu’s spiritual journey was more intense.

He has a few great gurus who guide him, and he follows their teachings diligently. For example, the name of his vehicle, Varahi, has deep spiritual significance. Initially, I didn’t understand why he chose that name, but later I learned that Varahi is a goddess who serves as the general of Goddess Durga’s army.

Kalyan babu is not a blind believer; he thoroughly researches and analyzes everything before he adopts it. His spiritual journey is a combination of religious belief, political conviction, and simplicity. What I admire most about him is his transparency.

He never hides anything, and he’s incredibly generous. He’s always willing to help others, but when it comes to the party’s money, he is extremely careful. He’s a true giver, and I’m proud of the man he’s become.

What are your thoughts on the recent feat of organizing 13,326 grama sabhas in a single day?

Strengthening villages is key to strengthening the country, and organizing 13,326 grama sabhas in a single day is a monumental achievement. The YCP government has weakened the gram panchayat system, so Kalyan babu’s first act was to ensure that MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) works were being performed efficiently. His focus is on supporting horticulture farmers and rebuilding infrastructure in tribal villages, which are often the most neglected areas.

Measures have been taken to strengthen gram panchayats, including providing funds for celebrating national days like Independence Day and Republic Day. This helps inculcate a sense of national pride, especially among children, and honors military personnel and sanitation workers. Recently, ₹4,000 crore in government funds were approved for MGNREGA and gram panchayats, thanks to Kalyan babu’s efforts. Even matching grants, which had been withheld for so long, are now being distributed. Prime Minister Modi also respects Kalyan babu, recognizing that he fights for the state, not for personal gain. Modi has said that just as he loves his country, Kalyan babu loves his state. Kalyan babu maintains strong relationships at the central level and uses all his influence to do good for Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan entered politics at the peak of his film career. How do you feel about that decision?

It’s true that most people, especially those in the film industry, enter politics later in their careers.

Kalyan babu made the bold decision to enter politics when he was at the height of his career. Even now, he’s at the top, and no other hero has the kind of influence he has. Everyone loves him, yet he left it all behind to serve the people through politics.

We often encourage him to do at least one movie per year. Honestly, a politician usually has at least two months of rest during which he could complete a film in just 40 days. It would give him some time to relax while still contributing to his family’s livelihood. Kalyan babu may lose some of his assets in politics, but he’s not someone who seeks to profit from it. To support his family, he has to do movies. He’s already sold many of his assets, including some that were in his children’s names, and he spent that money on the party. He agreed to do movies after realizing the need to balance both his political and personal responsibilities. For Kalyan babu, cinema has now become a hobby, and even his fans wish he would do at least one movie per year.

Do you have any fun memories involving all three brothers—Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and yourself?

(laughs) Fun incidents? Now that you’ve asked, I can’t recall any specific ones right away, but we do have fun when we meet for festivals and events. Not everyone knows this, but Pawan Kalyan has a playful side.

