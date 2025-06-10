Pawan Kalyan joins ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ shoot; sparks excitement

The highly anticipated film "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" has officially commenced shooting in Hyderabad, creating a buzz among fans and industry insiders. The makers announced the start of the shoot a few days ago, and the current schedule is underway with a power-packed presence on set—Pawan Kalyan has joined the shoot, electrifying the atmosphere.

This project marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and acclaimed director Harish Shankar, following the blockbuster hit "Gabbar Singh." Fans have been eagerly waiting for another film from this dynamic duo, and the excitement is palpable as the shoot progresses.

Leading lady Sreeleela is cast as the female protagonist, adding star power to the project. The film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad is on board to deliver the soundtrack, while Ayananka Bose handles the cinematography, promising a visually stunning experience.

With such a talented team and Pawan Kalyan’s electrifying presence, "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" is shaping up to be a major hit. Fans eagerly await its release, expecting an action-packed entertainer.