Pawan Kalyan Responds to Sandhya Theatre Incident, Allu Arjun's Arrest, and Film Industry Changes

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has reacted to the Sandhya Theatre Stampede incident and the arrest of film actor Allu Arjun . He spoke to the media in Mangalagiri in a chat.

"Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is a great leader. He rose from the grassroots. He did not act like the YSRCP. He gave opportunity to benefit shows in that state. He also made it easy to increase ticket prices. With his cooperation, the collections of films increased. Movies like 'Salar' and 'Pushpa 2' have made huge collections. CM Revanth fully supported the movie 'Pushpa 2', “ he said.

“Giving opportunity to increase ticket rates will also encourage the film industry. I do not know what happened exactly in the case of Allu Arjun. The law is equal for everyone. I do not blame the police in such incidents. They think about security. The theater staff should have told Allu Arjun before," Pawan Kalyan added.

“It would have been better if someone had gone to the victim's family earlier on behalf of Allu Arjun. Revathi's death in this incident has shaken me. They should have said earlier that we were all standing by. They should have expressed their regret that a mistake had happened without their involvement. There was a lack of humanity in this matter somewhere. Everyone should have gone to Revathi's house and reassured her. The reason why people were angry was because he did not visit her. Arjun is suffering because someone died because of him," he added.

Pawan Kalyan emphasized that cinema is a team effort and everyone’s participation is important. He stated that it’s not fair to blame Allu Arjun alone for the incident. Revanth Reddy, in his role as CM, responded to the developments after the stampede, mentioning that decisions are sometimes made based on the situation. He also recalled how Chiranjeevi used to watch movies with his fans in the past or would go to the theater alone while wearing a mask.

Pawan Kalyan stressed the need for a change in the film industry, suggesting that everyone in the industry should come together and discuss improvements. He pointed out the beautiful locations in the state, like Papikondalu and the Vizianagaram forest area, which require proper infrastructure. He emphasized that for quality filmmaking, storytelling schools should be established, as they will help produce better films.