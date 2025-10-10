Live
- Lakshmi Manchu Celebrates Her 48th Birthday: Check Video Here
- NPP aims to restore lasting peace in Manipur, opposes state's division: Meghalaya CM Sangma
- Doctors Share Tips for a Safe and Healthy Deepavali
- Chhattisgarh to buy paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal from Nov 15 with digital tokens, biometric checks
- 2nd Test: Jaiswal, Sudharsan power India to 220/1 at Tea
- 2025 Nobel Peace goes to Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado, no prize for Trump
- Rukmini Vasanth shares BTS glimpses from personal and professional life as "Kantara Chapter 1" crosses ₹500 cr
- ED's Mumbai drug bust; shell empire crumbles, Rs 100 crore plus laundered in global web
- 'Rise and Fall': Aditya Narayan & Bali got into another heated argument
- Ind vs WI: India Ends Day 1 on 318/2
Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' Collects ₹187.65 crore in India
Highlights
Know details of 'They Call Him OG' overall collections and Day 15 Occupancy.
Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' is continuing its strong run at the box office, earning about ₹186.90 crore in India in its first 14 days.
On the 15th day, it made around ₹0.75 crore.
Total 15-Day Collection: About ₹187.65 crore in India.
Telugu Occupancy on Day 15 (October 9, 2025):
Overall: 17%
Morning: 17%
Afternoon: 16%
Evening: 18%
Night: 18%
Top Telugu Regions – Day 15 Occupancy:
Karimnagar: 40%
Kakinada: 29%
Warangal & Guntur: 23%
Hyderabad: 15%
Vijayawada: 12%
Next Story