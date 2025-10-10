Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' Collects ₹187.65 crore in India

Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' is continuing its strong run at the box office, earning about ₹186.90 crore in India in its first 14 days.

On the 15th day, it made around ₹0.75 crore.

Total 15-Day Collection: About ₹187.65 crore in India.

Telugu Occupancy on Day 15 (October 9, 2025):

Overall: 17%

Morning: 17%

Afternoon: 16%

Evening: 18%

Night: 18%

Top Telugu Regions – Day 15 Occupancy:

Karimnagar: 40%

Kakinada: 29%

Warangal & Guntur: 23%

Hyderabad: 15%

Vijayawada: 12%