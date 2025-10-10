  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' Collects ₹187.65 crore in India

Pawan Kalyans They Call Him OG Collects ₹187.65 crore in India
x
Highlights

Know details of 'They Call Him OG' overall collections and Day 15 Occupancy.

Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' is continuing its strong run at the box office, earning about ₹186.90 crore in India in its first 14 days.

On the 15th day, it made around ₹0.75 crore.

Total 15-Day Collection: About ₹187.65 crore in India.

Telugu Occupancy on Day 15 (October 9, 2025):

Overall: 17%

Morning: 17%

Afternoon: 16%

Evening: 18%

Night: 18%

Top Telugu Regions – Day 15 Occupancy:

Karimnagar: 40%

Kakinada: 29%

Warangal & Guntur: 23%

Hyderabad: 15%

Vijayawada: 12%

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick