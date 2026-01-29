‘Payaname’ from ‘Seetha Payanam’ is a melodious number

Multi-faceted star Action King Arjun is all set to present Seetha Payanam, a film he has both directed and produced under the banner of Shree Raam Films International. The much-anticipated project also marks the silver screen debut of his daughter, Aishwarya Arjun, who plays the female lead. The film boasts a strong supporting cast including Niranjan, Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, and Kovai Sarala, while Arjun himself appears in a special role. Adding to the excitement, Action Prince Dhruva Sarja makes a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14.

As part of its promotional campaign, the content and songs released so far have received an encouraging response from audiences. Keeping the buzz alive, the makers have now released a new romantic number titled Payaname.

Written by Kasarla Shyam, the song features catchy and melodious music composed by Anup Rubens. The romantic track is rendered by Anup Rubens and Satya Prakash, and stands out for its soothing vibe. In a pleasant surprise for fans, both Arjun and Anup Rubens make special appearances in the song. The lyrical video also highlights the chemistry between the lead pair, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

The team has wrapped up both filming and post-production, and is gearing up for an extensive promotional drive ahead of release. Seetha Payanam will release on a grand scale in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Cinematography is handled by G. Balamurugan, dialogues are penned by Sai Madhav Burra, and high-octane action sequences are choreographed by Kick Ass Kali.