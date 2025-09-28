‘Peddi’ new poster unveiled as Ram Charan marks 18 years in showbiz

Global star Ram Charan’s highly anticipated film Peddi has once again captured audience attention. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, known for the blockbuster Uppena, the rural sports drama pairs Charan with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead role.

To mark Ram Charan’s completion of 18 successful years in Tollywood, the makers unveiled a striking new poster that has already set social media abuzz. The poster features Charan standing confidently on a railway track, radiating swag and charisma. Fans have expressed excitement over his look, while the team promises that his character in Peddi will be a larger-than-life cinematic celebration.

Set for a grand release on March 27, 2026, the film also brings together an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas on a lavish scale, Peddi aims to combine intense rural drama with a sports-centric storyline, delivering high entertainment and emotional depth.

Adding to the film’s buzz is its music, composed by the Oscar-winning AR Rahman, which is expected to further elevate the cinematic experience. With the poster already creating waves and Ram Charan celebrating a significant career milestone, Peddi is poised to be one of the most awaited releases of 2026. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the star bring his signature energy and charm to the big screen once again.