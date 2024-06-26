‘Pekamedalu’ promotion heats up town with exciting new song release

The upcoming film 'Pekamedalu' has become a hot topic, capturing the town's attention with its recent promotions. Starring Vinod Kishan, known for his roles in 'Naa Peru Shiva' and 'Andhagaram,' alongside Anoosha Krishna, 'Pekamedalu' is eagerly anticipated by fans. Produced by Crazy Ants Productions, the company behind 'Evvariki Cheppoddu,' this film promises to deliver another hit.

The teaser, released by Vishwak Sen, received an enthusiastic response, building anticipation for the movie's release. Now, the first song from 'Pekamedalu,' titled "Boom Boom Lacchanna," has been unveiled, adding to the excitement. Bhargav Karthik penned the lyrics, while the renowned singer Mano brought them to life with his captivating voice. The song, featuring the catchy line "Naku, nee venta kukka toka lekka oopukuntu vachhero Latchanna," is set to be a full-on entertainment piece. Smaran Sai's fresh and attractive music has further elevated the track.

The movie, which promises a strong concept and compelling content, is expected to be a success. The production team has announced that 'Pekamedalu' will be hitting the screens in July. With the buzz around its promotions and the positive reception of its teaser and song, 'Pekamedalu' is poised to make a significant impact.