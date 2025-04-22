Pen Studios joins forces with Suriya’s ‘Retro’ for pan-India release

Dr Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios has officially come on board for the North India distribution of the highly anticipated film Retro, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. Headlined by National Award-winning actor Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film is gearing up for a grand pan-India release on May 1, 2025.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment in association with Stone Bench Creations, Retro has already captured attention with its genre-blending teaser and breathtaking visuals of Varanasi. The inclusion of Pen Studios promises a wider reach, especially in the Hindi-speaking regions, strengthening the film’s nationwide appeal.

Dr Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and MD of Pen Studios, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are proud to partner with such a passionate team. Pen has a long-standing connection with Suriya, and it's always a pleasure to collaborate. We also share a strong bond with Stone Bench, and we’re happy to be part of this journey.”

Pen Studios, along with Pen Marudhar, has previously distributed Bollywood blockbusters like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jawan, Dream Girl 2, PS-1, PS-2, Stree 2, and Chhaava, solidifying their presence in the pan-Indian distribution landscape.

With music by Santhosh Narayanan and a stellar supporting cast including Jayaram, Joju George, and Shriya Saran, Retro is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2025. Fans can mark their calendars for May 1, when the film hits theatres worldwide.