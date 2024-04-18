People Media Factory’s spectacular saga with TejaSajjatitled ‘Mirai’

Tollywood's renowned Production House, People Media Factory, has announced its latest venture, Production No. 36, featuring Superhero Teja Sajja in the lead role and directed by the talented Karthik Gattamneni. Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad's passion for filmmaking, the movie promises top-notch production values.

Titled " Mirai," the film's first look poster showcases Teja Sajja in a fierce Super Yodha avatar, wielding a Yo (Staff Stick) atop an erupting volcano, against the backdrop of an eclipse. The glimpse reveals a gripping backstory centered around King Ashoka and his secret 9, promising an epic battle across generations.

Director Karthik Gattamneni's meticulous craftsmanship shines through in every frame, complemented by an enthralling screenplay and dialogue by Manibabu Karanam. With Ritika Nayak in a substantial role, the movie boasts high-quality cinematography by Karthik Gattamneni and a stellar score by Gowra Hari.

Set for a multi-language release on April 18th in both 2D and 3D versions, "Extraordinarily Mirai" is poised to captivate audiences across diverse linguistic demographics, marking a milestone in Telugu cinema's global outreach.







