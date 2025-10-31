‘Peter’ teaser unveils a dark and gripping tale of mystery and redemption

The upcoming suspense thriller Peter, written and directed by Sukesh Shetty, is set to take audiences on an emotional and intense cinematic journey. Produced by Ravi Hiremath and Rakesh Heggade under the Vriddhi Studios banner, the film stars Raajesh Dhruva in the lead role, with Janvi Rayala and Raviksha Shetty playing key characters.

The recently released teaser offers a chilling glimpse into the life of Peter — a man haunted by his past, battling inner demons, and feared by those around him. His search for truth soon spirals into a dangerous confrontation with humanity’s darkest side. The narrative promises an emotional and action-packed exploration of justice, love, and identity.

Raajesh Dhruva delivers a powerful performance, portraying a character torn between pain and purpose. The teaser stands out for its gripping tone, cinematic tension, and emotionally charged visuals.

Cinematographer Guruprasad Narnad crafts an intense visual atmosphere, while Ritviik Muralidhar’s haunting score amplifies the film’s mystery and emotion. Naveen Shetty’s sharp editing keeps the suspense alive throughout.

With its dark theme, layered emotions, and striking presentation, Peter promises to be a compelling blend of action, drama, and psychological depth. The film is slated to hit theaters soon, pulling viewers into its world of secrets and redemption.