Pindam, a pathbreaking horror film, gears up for a November release; Sree Vishnu unveils the first look poster

Popular actor Sriram and Kushee Ravi are joining hands for a film titled Pindam. The film is being directed by a debutant Saikiran Daida. Yeshwanth Daggumati is bankrolling the project under Kalaahi Media. The makers have wrapped up the shoot and are working on the post-production formalities now.

The film’s title, first look poster were unveiled by Samajavaragamana star Sree Vishnu today; the latter also wished the team ahead of its release. Pindam is a true-blue horror film, staying true to the genre and will touch upon a first-of-its-kind theme, the director shares.

Pindam will unfold across three timelines - present-day scenario besides dating back to the 1930s and 1990s. The screenplay is the major highlight of the film, the makers say. I thought it would be challenging and exciting to do a film in the genre for my debut, the director opines.

Telugu audiences have consistently encouraged out-of-the-box attempts in the past and Pindam will be a film that won’t disappoint them, the makers exude confidence. Pindam is already a rage on social media, with the caption ‘the scariest film’ ever, striking a chord with film buffs.

While the post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, the team plans to release the teaser on October 30. Pindam is gearing up for a release in November, the producer Yeshwanth Daggumati adds.

Cast: Sriram, Kushee Ravi, Easwari Rao, Avasarala Srinivas, Ravi Varma

Crew

Banner: Kalaahi media

Presents: Aarohi Daida

Story: Saikiran Daida , Kavi Siddartha

Writer & Director: Saikiran Daida

Dop: Satish Manohar

Music: Krishna Saurabh surampalli

Executive producer: Suresh Varma V

Costume designer: Padma priya penmatcha

Art director: Vishnu Nair

Editor: Shirish Prasad

Stunts: Jashva

Line producer: Srinivas penmatcha

Co-producer: Prabhu Raja

Producer: Yeshwanth Daggumati







