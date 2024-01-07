‘Plant Man’ team thanks audience for the tremendous response

Panna Royal, known for directing horror films like "Calling Bell" and "Rakshasi," has stepped into production with the recent release "Plant Man" under the banner of Universal Studios. Directed by K Santosh Babu, this scientific comedy entertainer features Chandrasekhar and SonaliPanigrahi in lead roles. The film has garnered significant attention and is enjoying a successful run in theaters. In appreciation of the positive response, the film unit organized a press conference.

Expressing his gratitude, producer Panna Royal shared, "Plant Man is my debut as a producer. It originally started as a short film, and due to an exceptional response, we elevated it to the next level. If the positive reception continues, our plan is to produce two short films annually and provide opportunities to new talents. The success of 'Plant Man' is credited to the dedicated efforts of our actors and technicians."

Director K Santosh Babu acknowledged the audience's contribution to the film's success, saying, " Producer Panna Royal played a pivotal role in initiating this project, appreciating the storyline and bringing it to fruition. He, along with the Director of Photography and Sainath, significantly contributed to the film's success."

Expressing his joy, lead actor Chandrasekhar said, "Just a month ago, I was outside this hall, and now this film has provided me the opportunity to be on this stage. Panna Garu has consistently taken the lead in introducing newcomers to the industry.”