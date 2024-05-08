Vijayawada: Heavy rains, gales disrupt normal life

Vijayawada: People got respite from scorching heat in some parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday due to rains coupled with gales. Weather conditions have suddenly changed in some districts since Tuesday afternoon.

Normal to heavy rains were recorded in Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, Konaseema and Guntur districts. Trees were uprooted and power poles fell to the ground disrupting the power supply and normal life in many parts of these districts. Farmers are worried about damage to crops caused by gales and downpour.

In Krishna district, heavy rain was recorded in Hanuman Junction in Bapulapadu mandal. Gales wreak havoc in Gudivada of Krishna district causing heavy destruction. Many trees were uprooted and power lines were damaged causing disruption in power supply.

Similarly, heavy rain was reported in Musunuru mandal of Eluru district on Tuesday afternoon. Mango farmers suffered loss due to falling of fruits.

In Vijayawada, the weather changed, giving big relief to people. Denizens have been suffering due to scorching heat and sultry weather for the past few weeks. But the change of weather gave a big relief to the people. In NTR district, rains and drizzle were recorded in Tiruvuru, Mylavaram and other places.

Heavy rains and gales reported in Nuzvid caused panic among the mango farmers. Due to gales, mangoes fell to the ground causing loss to the mango growers. In Alluri Sitarama Raju district gales and rain were reported in Chintoor, Kunavaram and VR Puram mandals disrupting the normal life. Gales and rains reported in Krosuru mandal of Palnadu district.

Similarly, heavy rains coupled with gales were reported in Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district. Paddy farm lands were inundated due to heavy rains in some parts of the district.

In East Godavari district, normal to heavy rains were reported in Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, and Anaparti.

The rains continued for nearly four hours with lighting and thunder. Low-lying areas in Rajamahendravaram inundated in rainwater causing inconvenience to the people and commuters. Rain was also reported in Samalkot and Ravulapalem and commuters suffered hardships due to stagnation of rainwater on the roads and overflowing of side drains.