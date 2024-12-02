Live
Just In
PM Modi to Watch The Sabarmati Report as Vikrant Massey Announces Retirement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch The Sabarmati Report, a movie about the 2002 Godhra incident, while actor Vikrant Massey announces his retirement from acting. The film has received praise from political leaders like Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the movie 'The Sabarmati Report' at 4 PM today in Delhi. The movie is about the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Gujarat on February 27, 2002, which killed 59 people.
The incident led to the Godhra riots, and Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at that time. He supported the movie last month, saying it reveals the truth behind the event and clears up false stories.
This comes just a day after Vikrant Massey, the actor in the movie, announced that he is retiring from acting.
Massey thanked his fans for their support over the years and said he is retiring to focus on his personal life. 'The Sabarmati Report' is one of his last movies.
The movie also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. It did well in its first few days at the box office, earning ₹7.45 crore in four days. The film was most popular in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
Several leaders from the BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, praised the movie. Shah said it exposes the lies about the incident.
Adityanath also praised Vikrant Massey's performance and announced that the film would be tax-free in Uttar Pradesh to help promote its message.