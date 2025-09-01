  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Police Station Mein Bhoot: Ram Gopal Varma's New Horror Movie | Plot & Tagline

Police Station Mein Bhoot: Ram Gopal Varmas New Horror Movie | Plot & Tagline
x

Police Station Mein Bhoot: Ram Gopal Varma's New Horror Movie | Plot & Tagline

Highlights

Ram Gopal Varma announces his new horror film Police Station Mein Bhoot, about a gangster who returns as a ghost to haunt the police station where he was killed. Tagline: “You Can’t Arrest The Dead.”

Popular director Ram Gopal Varma, known for his dark and edgy storytelling, is coming up with a new horror film titled “Police Station Mein Bhoot.”

The story revolves around a dreaded gangster who is shot dead in an encounter by a police officer. But death is not the end. The gangster returns as a ghost and begins haunting the very police station where he was killed — turning the place of justice into a house of terror.

With the tagline “You Can’t Arrest The Dead,” the film promises to blend crime, horror, and psychological thrills in RGV’s signature style.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick