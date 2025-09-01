Police Station Mein Bhoot: Ram Gopal Varma's New Horror Movie | Plot & Tagline

Popular director Ram Gopal Varma, known for his dark and edgy storytelling, is coming up with a new horror film titled “Police Station Mein Bhoot.”

The story revolves around a dreaded gangster who is shot dead in an encounter by a police officer. But death is not the end. The gangster returns as a ghost and begins haunting the very police station where he was killed — turning the place of justice into a house of terror.

With the tagline “You Can’t Arrest The Dead,” the film promises to blend crime, horror, and psychological thrills in RGV’s signature style.