Live
- India, UAE strengthen naval ties amid growing strategic convergence in Indian Ocean
- PM Modi shares 'productive interactions' with world leaders during BRICS Summit
- Nifty eyes record highs as late rally sparks optimism; All eyes on US trade deal
- South Korea: Heavy rain floods parts of Seoul after record heat
- MP: SHGs in Neemuch district set an inspiring example of women's empowerment
- Video of Kerala BJP leaders with Jyoti Malhotra surfaces amid espionage row
- Rwanda reaffirms commitment to promoting Kiswahili language
- Election Commission confident of completing Bihar SIR form collection before deadline
- HCLSoftware Launches Sovereign AI Aimed at Governments and Regulated Organisations Concerned with Their Data Privacy
- ‘Kingdom’ promo wins hearts ahead of release on July 31
‘Police Vari Hechcharika’ trailer gets a launch
The trailer of the upcoming social drama Police Vari Hechcharika was unveiled in a grand event attended by several prominent film personalities....
The trailer of the upcoming social drama Police Vari Hechcharika was unveiled in a grand event attended by several prominent film personalities. Directed by noted progressive filmmaker Babji and produced by Belli Janardhan under Thulika Tanishk Creations, the film promises to deliver a powerful message wrapped in an engaging narrative.
The technical crew features Kishan Sagar and Nalini Kanth as cinematographers, Gajwel Venu as music composer, and Shiva Sharvani as the editor.
Telugu Film Producers Council President KL Damodar Prasad, gracing the event, lauded director Babji’s work and noted the discipline producer Janardhan brings from his Army background. Actress Indraja, speaking warmly of her association with Babji, extended her best wishes to the team and praised veteran actor Sudhakar for his constant support.
Veteran actor Shubhalekha Sudhakar reflected on the film’s theme, saying, “Just like parental warnings guide us, police warnings can lead us to peaceful lives. This film explores such meaningful layers.”
Director Samudra also extended his support, calling the film’s storyline and cast promising, and hoped audiences would embrace it upon release on July 18.
Producer Belli Janardhan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the attendees and invoked his deep respect for parents, the nation, and the art form. “I trust Kalamatalli will bless this film,” he said.
Director Babji concluded the event by stating, “Every film’s release is like a rebirth for a filmmaker. I hope audiences receive Police Vari Hechcharika with open hearts when it hits screens on July 18.”