Ponmagal Vanthal Controversy: South Producers Back Suriya

Pon Magal Vanthal is the first feature film in Kollywood to hit the OTT platform directly. We already told you that 2D Entertainment has decided to give theatrical release of the movie a skip and directly release the movie on OTT. However, this decision has no doubt upset the theatre owners who are worried about losing revenues. They even declared that they had decided not to allow any Suriya movies to hit theatres in future. This news came as a big blow to the actor and disappointed his fans.

Meanwhile, South cinema producers have come out in support of Suriya and his decision to release Ponmagal Vanthal on OTT instead of theatres. It's a known fact that several big ticket movies have lined up for release and if the producers of Ponmagal Vanthal were to wait to get screens, it would be a huge challenge considering there are several Kollywood movies waiting to hit theatres. So this move of 2D Entertainment is a wise decision indeed.

South producers feel that it helps the small and medium budget movies to release their movies on OTT platforms considering the kind of large audience they get. Besides, expecting to fight it out with the biggies to gran screens would be difficult. Producers have not only backed 2D Entertainment on this but also hailed their decision to release Ponmagal Vanthal on OTT platform.

Ponmagal Vanthal is a courtoom drama starring Parthipan, Jyothika and K Bhagyaraj in key roles. Ponmgal vanthal will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 1. As per reports, Amazon shelled out a whopping Rs 9 crores to grab the digital rights of Ponmagal Vanthal.