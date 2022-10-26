Ponniyin Selvan Movie OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform Fixed

The Tamil market as well as other countries has shown immense affection for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. While the movie underwhelmed audiences in Telugu-speaking states, it performed well in Karnataka, Kerala, and the rest of India. Everyone engaged in the film is really happy, and it has turned out to be a very successful endeavour. Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part story. Everyone initially thought it was a dangerous idea by Mani Ratnam to produce the two parts on a budget of 500 crores split between two films. But after the Audio Release Event, everything changed, and the movie generated a tonne of hype. The producers chose their own release in the majority of the regions for this reason.





The movie is currently preparing for its OTT release. This historical action drama, starring Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi, will debut on Amazon Prime on November 18. The OTT response is essential for this project since it will help generate buzz for the soon-to-be-released sequel. The Tamil market has seen the movie achieve amazing success.