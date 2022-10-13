Pooja Hegde happy to have a working birthday

Actress Pooja Hegde is currently shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' starring Salman Khan and will be stepping into the new year by ringing in her birthday celebrations on the sets of the film in Mumbai.

Talking about her working birthday, Pooja said, "I think there wouldn't be a better way to step into a new year, doing what I love, shooting. Plus on set birthdays have its own fun. The audience will see a different side of me in this film. I can't wait for its release!"

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji, who earlier directed the Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey'. The film also features Daggubati Venkatesh in lead. Produced by Salman Khan Films, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki' Jaan is slated to release at the end of 2022.

Pooja will also be seen in 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh, 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu and a film with Vijay Devarkonda.