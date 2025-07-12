Pooja Hegde sizzles in ‘Coolie’ second single ‘Monica’

The excitement surrounding Coolie, Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Pan-India action spectacle, continues to skyrocket with the release of its electrifying second single, Monica. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by the prestigious Sun Pictures, the film already generated massive buzz with its powerful first look, glimpses, and the smashing debut track. Now, Monica has taken the hype a notch higher.

Set against a visually stunning seaside backdrop, Monica features actress Pooja Hegde in a fiery red outfit, dazzling with her dynamic dance moves and magnetic screen presence. The actress steals the show with her scintillating performance, commanding every frame with unmissable energy. Joining her is Soubin Shahir, who brings a playful vibe to the vibrant track, adding a fun contrast to the song’s sizzling aura.

Music director Anirudh Ravichander delivers another potential chartbuster, mixing foot-tapping beats with lively vocals by Subhalakshmi and himself. Rapper Asal Kolaar infuses a burst of freshness with his fiery verse, giving the track a modern twist.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie boasts an ensemble cast featuring King Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film is backed by Kalanidhi Maran and features top-tier technicians including cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj.

Scheduled for a grand Pan-India theatrical release on August 14, 2025, Coolie is perfectly positioned to make the most of the Independence Day holiday weekend. In the Telugu states, the film will be distributed by Asian Multiplexes Pvt. Ltd., led by D. Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, Suniel Narang, and Bharat Narang.