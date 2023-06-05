Live
- Indian-American dies rescuing son from California beach waters
- BJP provoking people to misuse free power scheme in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah
- Tamil Nadu again postpones reopening of schools in view of summer
- Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold
- Another Train Accident Took Place In Odisha's Bargarh
- Foreign Exchange Rates as on 5th June 2023
- India strongly raising issue of climate justice with developed countries: PM Modi
- Nitish Kumar Recalled The Time Of His Resignation Over West Bengal's Gaisal Accident
- Amlan Borgohain clinches gold at Flanders Cup in Antwerp
- In last 8 yrs, pace of development not gone down, but pollution level dipped in Delhi: Kejriwal
Popular Malayalam actor dies in road accident
Malayalam actor and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi died in a car accident on Monday near Trissur in Kerala. Sudhi and his team of four were returning...
Malayalam actor and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi died in a car accident on Monday near Trissur in Kerala. Sudhi and his team of four were returning from Vatakara after a stage show when their car collided with a pickup truck at Kaipamangalam. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he passed away.
He had to be taken out of the car by cutting the airbags, said police. Sudhi, 39, rose in stature from stage shows to a mimicry artiste and finally graduated to the Malayalam films. In his brief film career, he showed his brilliance when doing comedy roles.
Following his success in the films, his popularity in TV shows soared all the more. Sudhi made his debut in films in 2015 and in a short time was able to make a mark.
